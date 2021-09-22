CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden wants to phase out private prisons. GEO Group and a California city have other plans

By Rebecca Plevin
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree California ACLU affiliates are calling on the White House to uphold President Joe Biden’s efforts to phase out the federal government’s reliance on private, for-profit detention centers by closing a privately run detention center in downtown San Diego and preventing The GEO Group from partnering with a small Kern County city to operate the facility for the U.S. Marshals Service.

