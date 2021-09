California may soon allow its college students to change the name on their diploma to their preferred name. California Assemblyman David Chiu introduced the assembly bill, AB 245, so that transgender and non-binary conforming students do not have to use the name assigned to them at birth, also known as a “deadname.” Chiu said the bill would prevent difficulties that transgender and non-binary conforming students face when they apply for jobs or graduate school and their paperwork has a different name on it.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO