Poetica's Rachel Sage and David Eggar are Transcendent with "Magenta & Blue"

“One of the things that’s very important for me, as a thinker,” says Hilton Als, “is to show energy not defined by race, gender, or class, but energy as defined by the artist.” Indeed, the writer, curator, and theatre critic has spent much of his career examining the exchange that occurs between audiences and works of art. As we enter a new era of the pandemic, Als is committed to reviving this exchange, reliant on rituals of community and gathering, that has been sorely missed during the year’s many lockdowns. This celebration of joy and togetherness is the focus of Get Lifted!, an exhibition curated by Als that is currently on view at New York’s Karma Gallery. The show, which features a selection of works from artists including Alice Coltrane, Ana Mendieta, Peter Hujar, Tabboo! Diane Arbus, Ntozake Shange and others, is an examination of transcendence. For Als—and for the artists whose work he displays—this is a matter of pushing past all forms of constraint: social, political, earthly or otherwise. To learn more about the exhibition, Interview sat down with Als to discuss the role that art can play in rebuilding our fractured culture.

