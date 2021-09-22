CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poetica's Rachel Sage and David Eggar are Transcendent with "Magenta & Blue"

By Laura B. Whitmore
 5 days ago
Music and poetry combine for a magnetic and soothing creation with “Magenta and Blue from Poetica. This collaborative aural delight is the brainchild of poet/vocalist/producer Rachael Sage and three-time Grammy-nominated cellist Dave Eggar. Short and sweet with a contemplative flair, the song appears on their upcoming self-titled album due out October 22.

Community Policy