Today we’re visiting Kathleen Hooper’s garden. When my family and I moved from two acres in Connecticut to our Winnetka, Illinois (near Chicago) house, I inherited a small landscaped yard. My plan was to turn the space into a garden where my family and friends could enjoy sitting around the fire and dining outdoors. There was hardscaping I could work with, but there was also a fake wishing well that I planned to remove. With too much to do in the first year, I decided removing the wishing well would have to wait, and so I used it as a planter.

GARDENING ・ 12 HOURS AGO