CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cheerios-owner General Mills beats quarterly sales estimates

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Cheerios maker General Mills Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as strong growth in its pet foods business cushioned a slowdown in demand for its cooking sauces and baking products. Purchases of pet food, such as General Mills’ premium brand Blue Buffalo, have soared in the past...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

ASMI expects next-gen chips to drive double-digit growth in core markets

(Reuters) -Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International said on Tuesday it expects its gross margins to be 46%-50% between 2021 and 2025 on the back of its next-generation chips. ASMI also raised its third-quarter order intake guidance to over 600 million euros ($702.84 million), compared to previous guidance of 510 million...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Online card seller Moonpig ups full-year guidance

LONDON (Reuters) – British greetings card retailer Moonpig raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, saying orders remained above pre-pandemic levels despite the lifting of lockdown restrictions. The company said it expected group revenue for its 2022 financial year to be between about 270 million pounds and 285 million pounds...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

General Mills' Investor Presentation: 3 Big Takeaways

The pandemic-related demand spike isn't ending anytime soon. General Mills is making its own luck by transforming its portfolio. Value investors might be attracted to this stock, given its underperformance in 2021. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is back to growing again. Just one quarter after announcing a sales slump, compared to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

51job Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

51job, Inc. (NYSE: JOBS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 32.6% year-over-year to $170.2 million (RMB1.1 billion), beating the consensus of $133.33 million. Online recruitment services revenues increased 17.4% Y/Y to RMB590.6 million ($91.5 million), and Other human-resource-related revenues increased 56.2% Y/Y to RMB508.1 million ($78.7 million). Adjusted EPS declined...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Foods#Cheerios#Net Sales#Reuters#General Mills Inc#Blue Buffalo#Refinitiv
Entrepreneur

General Mills Proves You Want Consumer Staples Exposure

Consumer Staples Bluechip General Mills Outperforms. If General Mills (NYSE: GIS) fiscal Q1 results are foreshadowing results within the consumer staples sector the way that we think results from Federal Express (NYSE: FDX) and Lennar (NYSE: LEN) are foreshadowing results for the broader market, the consumer staples sector is one where you want to be for the Q3 earnings season and the fourth quarter in general. Not only was the company able to produce growth well above consensus but it also beat on the bottom line as well. While inflationary pressures are present, they did not cut into the bottom line as deeply as expected and led the company to raise its guidance. Both Federal Express and Lennar lowered their guidance. Speaking from the perspective of dividend growth investing, we prefer companies that are beating consensus on the top and bottom line and guiding higher versus those that aren't.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Stitch Fix, General Mills

Stocks finished higher Wednesday after the Fed remained vague on when it will begin tapering its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:. 1. SoFi Technologies | Increase 11%. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report shares surged after...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: General Mills, FedEx, Adobe and More

Check out the companies making headlines in the premarket. General Mills — Shares of General Mills added 1.7% in the premarket after the food company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings. General Mills posted adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share compared with the analyst consensus of 89 cents per share, according to StreetAccount. Quarterly revenue also topped projections.
STOCKS
CNBC

General Mills warns of major price increases

Evercore ISI senior managing director David Palmer joins The Exchange with his reaction to General Mills' announcement today that they're expecting to increase prices across the board. "For General Mills, it's really more about the cost," he says about why the price increases are necessary.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Economy
Zacks.com

General Mills' (GIS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

GIS - Free Report) posted decent first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales increased year over year. However, earnings declined from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Management expects at-home food demand to stay above pre-pandemic levels, as people...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockxpo.com

General Mills Shows Food Is Still Glorious

Solid earnings for General Mills on Wednesday were the latest indication that investor fears for the food sector are overdone. Packaged-food company stocks have been in limbo this year as inventors haven’t known what to make of multiple cross currents, including the reopening of out-of-home dining options even as fears of the Delta virus variant have lingered, as well as surging commodity costs.
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Accenture forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

(Reuters) -IT consulting firm Accenture forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Thursday, expecting stronger demand for its cloud and security services. Accenture said it expects current-quarter revenue to come in between $13.90 billion and $14.35 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $13.51 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Total...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

General Mills earnings beat the Street with pet food and cooking-at-home trends expected to continue

General Mills Inc. shares rose 1.7% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $627 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $638.9 million, or $1.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 99 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 89 cents. Sales of $4.54 billion were up from $4.36 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.30 billion. "General Mills expects changes in consumer behaviors driven by the COVID-19 pandemic will result in ongoing elevated consumer demand for food at home, relative to pre-pandemic levels," the company said in its earnings release. Changes include working from home, more cooking and baking and a bigger pet population with consumers spending more on pet food. General Mills brands include Cheerios, Yoplait yogurt and newly-acquired pet product brands Nudges and True Chews. For fiscal 2022, General Mills is guiding for organic net sales growth at the higher end of its previous outlook in the range of a 1%-to-3% decline. General Mills stock has slipped 1.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 16%.
MARKETS
Street.Com

General Mills Stock Jumps on Profit Beat, Consumer-Demand Outlook

Shares of General Mills (GIS) - Get General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Report jumped after the cereal and packaged-foods giant reported fiscal-first-quarter results ahead of analyst expectations. For the quarter ended Aug. 29 the Minneapolis company reported adjusted earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $4.54 billion. Analysts surveyed...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: General Mills

Looking into the current session, General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is trading at $58.31, after a 0.70% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 3.30%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 0.76%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kfgo.com

UFC-owner Endeavor to buy sports betting firm OpenBet for $1.2 billion

(Reuters) -Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, the owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, will buy sports betting firm OpenBet from Scientific Games Corp for $1.2 billion in cash and stock, the companies said on Monday. Endeavor, whose shares were up nearly 9% in extended trading, said the acquisition will strengthen its...
GAMBLING
Food Navigator

General Mills personalizes marketing, drives sales with ‘connected commerce’ initiative using retailer receipt-level data

General Mills is tapping into hard-to-access receipt-level, first party consumer data from retailers as it scales up its much vaunted “connected commerce” program – allowing it to create “strong one-to-one relationships” with shoppers and ultimately drive higher sales and increase loyalty. Over the past year, General Mills has tested the...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy