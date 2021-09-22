CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The sad, predictable limits of America’s “economic recovery”

By Emily Stewart
Vox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of the Recovery Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Cassie Norris is stuck in what can feel like an inescapable poverty trap. Her family hasn’t been able to afford child care, so she watches the kids — ages 1, 2, 5, and 9 — during the day while her husband goes to work for a little more than minimum wage as a small-engine salesman and technician at a local shop. She’s depressed and desperate to start working again, but it would cost hundreds of dollars to send their youngest children to day care while she looks for a job. Mississippi, where she lives, has child care assistance programs, but Norris says she would have to already be working to qualify. You can see the conundrum: Given their finances, she can’t buy herself that time.

www.vox.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Full US recovery 'will take time': Fed official

A full US economic recovery "will take time to complete," a top Federal Reserve official said Monday, adding that effects from the far-reaching Delta variant of Covid-19 have surfaced in recent data. "The recovery continues to show solid momentum," John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a speech at the New York Economic Club. But "the direct and indirect effects of the virus continue to shape the way we live our lives," Williams said, adding that the latest Covid resurgence "is affecting consumer spending and jobs." Fed chair Jerome Powell once again stressed that the recovery depends largely on the course of the virus.
BUSINESS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
@JohnLocke

Understanding Democrats’ $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan

David Ditch delves into details of congressional Democrats’ massive spending plan for the Daily Signal. Most legislation focuses on specific issues, which makes it possible to have constructive debate. However, this bill covers welfare, immigration, taxes, energy, families, and much more, making it extremely difficult to comprehend. Providing context on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Gdp#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walgreens
FOXBusiness

FedEx labor crunch gut punch to economic recovery

FedEx's labor shortage is having dire consequence's along the company's supply chain. A shortage of truck drivers, package handlers and other workers are resulting in longer delivery times and higher costs for American companies who are then raising prices on U.S. consumers. Constrained labor markets are causing "widespread inefficiencies in...
BUSINESS
Vox

Why America keeps turning its back on Haitian migrants

The images left many sickened and outraged: Border Patrol agents on horseback hounding Haitian migrants near the US-Mexico border, more than 14,000 of whom were camped under the Del Rio bridge on September 19. The uniformed men swung their long horse reins — which many interpreted as whips — to keep the migrants from crossing into Texas. In one photo, an agent grabbed the T-shirt of a migrant, while another shouted in a video, “Get out now! Back to Mexico!”
IMMIGRATION
FOXBusiness

Economic recovery losing momentum: NABE survey

A group of business economists' confidence in the U.S. economy is waning, a decline driven by the possibility of a new, vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant. A survey released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics shows that its members expect the economy to grow 5.6% this year – down sharply from their previous estimate of 6.5%. The respondents projected the economy will grow by 3.5% in 2022.
BUSINESS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
heraldcourier.com

Their View: Tourism revival can aid Virginia’s economic recovery

Virginia’s tourism industry urgently needs help to recover from the blow it has suffered during the long months of the COVID pandemic. And because tourism is a vital part of the state’s economy, efforts to draw large numbers of people back to our beaches, historic sites and other destinations will also be an essential part of the state’s overall economic recovery.
VIRGINIA STATE
Vox

The Afghan refugee crisis has revealed the artificial limits of America’s will to welcome

The US has made a distinction between Afghan refugees and the other vulnerable populations arriving at America’s doorstep. And it’s a false one. Afghans fleeing Taliban rule have so far occupied a unique space in the immigration policy debate. In a climate where immigration has become a political wedge, there has been overwhelming bipartisan support for resettling at least some of them in the US: Polling has shown that 76 percent of Republicans and 90 percent of Democrats back resettlement efforts for Afghans who aided US troops. When it comes to other asylum seekers, the numbers are starkly different. For example, 64 percent of registered voters believe Biden needs to institute stricter policies at the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

Jobless Claims Increase To 351,000 As Economic Recovery Slows

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims increased to 351,000 last week as the economy continues to slowly recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics figure released Thursday represents an increase in the number of new jobless claims compared to the week ending Sept. 11, when 335,000 new jobless claims were reported. That figure was revised up from the 332,000 jobless claims initially reported last week.
BUSINESS
Vox

A simple solution to endless school quarantines

It’s a situation nearly all parents have found themselves in at some point during this pandemic: There’s a positive Covid-19 case in your child’s class, so everyone needs to stay home and quarantine. That means kids have to switch to remote instruction, if their school is even still offering a...
EDUCATION
Ballotpedia News

Documenting America’s Path to Recovery #301: September 23, 2021

Welcome to Documenting America’s Path to Recovery. Today we look at:. State proof-of-vaccination requirements and policies. We are committed to keeping you updated on everything from mask requirements to vaccine-related policies. We will keep you abreast of major developments—especially those affecting your daily life. Want to know what we covered Tuesday? Click here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

Democrats still have real options for immigration reform

Democrats’ hopes of including a path to citizenship for the 8 million undocumented immigrants currently living in the US in their upcoming budget reconciliation bill were dashed by a ruling from the Senate parliamentarian. It’s certainly a setback, given that reconciliation looked like their best chance to pass immigration reform this year, but it doesn’t mean that immigration reform has reached a dead end.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy