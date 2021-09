The Rachael Ray Show returns for its 16th season Sept. 13, with the celebrity chef, who first struck it big with Food Network’s 30 Minute Meals in 2001, utilizing a hybrid shooting plan for her syndicated series, filming in a New York City studio as well as in her home in the Adirondack Mountains. This season comes after a difficult year for Rachael Ray, 53, whose home burned down in August 2020 — but now has been rebuilt — and she will film in both her guesthouse and the newly rebuilt property, taking viewers with her as she resettles into the space. In advance of the show’s premiere, Ray tells THR about navigating food and famous guests since the show’s 2006 debut and what’s in store for 2021.

