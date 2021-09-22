Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Panic Disorder Battle, Reveals She Had First Panic Attack on Live TV
Meghan Trainor is sharing her mental health journey in this week's PEOPLE cover story. Today, the singer-songwriter couldn't be happier. She and husband Daryl Sabara, 29, are raising their 7-month-old son Riley, and Trainor is busier than ever, co-hosting Peacock's Top Chef Family Style (streaming now) and judging Clash of the Cover Bands (premiering Oct. 13 on E!). But she had to overcome a debilitating battle with panic disorder to get here.people.com
