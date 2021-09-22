CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Panic Disorder Battle, Reveals She Had First Panic Attack on Live TV

By Jeff Nelson
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Trainor is sharing her mental health journey in this week's PEOPLE cover story. Today, the singer-songwriter couldn't be happier. She and husband Daryl Sabara, 29, are raising their 7-month-old son Riley, and Trainor is busier than ever, co-hosting Peacock's Top Chef Family Style (streaming now) and judging Clash of the Cover Bands (premiering Oct. 13 on E!). But she had to overcome a debilitating battle with panic disorder to get here.

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Meghan Trainor opens up about learning to love her post-pregnancy body: ‘Covered in scars and stretch marks’

Meghan Trainor has spoken candidly about her relationship with her body after giving birth, with the singer explaining that she is working on loving the “things that aren’t going to go away ever”.The 27-year-old, who welcomed her first child, a son named Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara in February, reflected on the changes to her body during a cover interview with People.“I’m covered in scars and stretch marks in new places I didn’t know stretch marks could be,” she told the outlet in this week’s issue, according to Today. “There’s things that aren’t going to go away ever, and I...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Almost Had a Panic Attack During a Live Show: Honesty "Makes Me Less Afraid"

Miley Cyrus has been a successful performer since she was a child. You would think someone who is such a seasoned pro wouldn't have anxiety about being on stage and singing in front of thousands of fans. But the "Prisoner" singer revealed during her performance at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Sept. 17 that she had felt a panic attack coming on earlier in the show.
CELEBRITIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Ellie Goulding feared she'd die during severe panic attack

Ellie Goulding thought she was going to die during a severe panic attack. The 'Burn' hitmaker admitted she feared it was the end of her life when she suffered a terrible panic attack whilst on a train, as she recalled how her mind just "completely crashed". She said: "I was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Sabara
Person
Gayle King
Person
Ryan
Person
Meghan Trainor
Daily Mail

'I was like, "is this death? Is this dying?''' Ellie Goulding discusses the 'feelings of dread' that she experienced during her first ever panic attack at the height of her fame

She has always been open about her mental health and anxiety. And Ellie Goulding has now discussed the 'feelings of dread' she experienced during her first ever panic attack that she said felt like 'dying'. The singer, 34, made the revelations during a candid chat with Frankie Bridge on the...
MENTAL HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Miley Cyrus revealed she almost had a panic attack at a recent concert amid return to stage after lockdown

Miley Cyrus revealed she almost had a panic attack after doing a live show after spending months away from the stage due to the coronavirus. The "We Can’t Stop" singer took the stage at the packed house for Summerfest, playing to a crowd of about 20,000 people in Milwaukee, Wis. While pausing in between songs, the artist noted that she only recently started performing on stage in front of live crowds again following the pandemic. In a rare moment of vulnerability, she revealed to the crowd how difficult she’s finding it to be.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Effingham Radio

Miley Cyrus Addresses Panic Attack With Her Audience

During her performance in Milwaukee over the weekend, Miley Cyrus started to have a panic attack and instead of trying to hide it, she talked to her audience about it. Her fans were receptive as she talked about struggles of being isolated during the pandemic. She told the thousands in...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Kelly Price Opens Up About Missing Persons Report, Reveals She ‘Flatlined’ In Horrifying COVID Battle

After being feared missing in recent days, Grammy-nominated gospel singer Kelly Price is opening up about what she’s been going through — and it’s horrifying. As you’ll recall, late last week we covered a claim that the 48-year-old R&B and gospel singer had been reported as a missing person. Thankfully, soon thereafter, that allegation was refuted by further reporting about Price’s whereabouts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Anxiety Disorder#Panic Disorder#Live Tv#Cbs#Spy Kids
Health and Fitness Hits

Panic Disorder

Panic attacks are sudden, unreasonable feelings of fear and anxiety that cause physical symptoms like a racing heart, fast breathing, and sweating. Some people become so fearful of these attacks that they develop panic disorder, a type of anxiety disorder. Therapy and anti-anxiety medications can stop panic attacks.
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Shoots His Shot At Angela Simmons & Sends Love To Ex-Fiancée Erica Mena

Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
WEIGHT LOSS
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Watch her historic quickstep with same-sex partner Jenna Johnson

“Dancing with the Stars” saved the best for last during the season 30 premiere on Monday night, September 20. At least, the judges thought it was the best. JoJo Siwa topped the leaderboard on night one while making history in the process. Watch her quickstep above. Siwa was one of the first two contestants announced for the season, and with that announcement came the news that she would be the first “DWTS” contestant ever to compete with a same-sex partner. It certainly took the show long enough to get there after same-sex performances had been featured on “So You Think You...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

131K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy