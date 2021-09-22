CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID booster shot: Is it necessary and who can get it?

By Hanh Truong
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) met last Friday and determined that booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are not necessary at this time for all people 16 years and older. During the meeting, government officials, scientists and other public health experts debated the necessity of...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

