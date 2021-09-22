Ohio hospitals struggle with staff, equipment shortages as coronavirus cases surge: Capitol Letter

A group of Cleveland Heights residents has launched a ballot initiative asking that Cleveland Heights build a park on 1.07 acres on Lee Road between Tullamore and Meadowbrook. This initiative is an exercise in direct democracy and the most powerful vote Cleveland Heights residents have ever had. When we elect candidates, they do as they will. We can vote on levies and city income tax, but have never had the opportunity to vote yes or no on a city project; we had no opportunity to vote on the Top of the Hill project (at Fairmount/Cedar), even though it was highly subsidized with our tax dollars.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO