Ohio hospitals struggle with staff, equipment shortages as coronavirus cases surge: Capitol Letter
Major stress: Medical professionals across Ohio spoke during Gov. Mike DeWine’s press briefing Tuesday about how staff shortages and lack of equipment are making it harder to care for patients during the current COVID-19 surge. As Julie Washington reports, the governor said that after his Vax-a-Million sweepstakes, he is still thinking about some new type of incentive to encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated.www.cleveland.com
