As Democrats debate whether to extend the enhanced and fully refundable child tax credit (CTC) past this year, almost 450 U.S. economists have come out in support of doing so. In an open letter to Congressional leaders, the 448 economists — which span institutions and include several Nobel Prize winners in economics — write that there is robust research indicating the expanded CTC "can dramatically improve the lives of millions of children growing up in the United States and promote our country's long-term economic prosperity" by reducing child poverty.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 DAYS AGO