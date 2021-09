Fair elections, smaller government and freedom of choice are among the issues in Bev Courtney’s campaign for the District 3 seat on the Las Cruces City Council. Courtney is making her third consecutive run for the District 3 seat. Incumbent Gabriel Vasquez is not running for re-election. Courtney, Becki Graham and write-in candidate Gregory Shervanick are in the race to succeed Vasquez. Because there are more than two candidates in the race, it will be decided by ranked choice voting in the Nov. 2 local election.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO