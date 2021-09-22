What Do Chris Pratt, a Cat, a Steer, and a Chevy Silverado ZR2 Have in Common?

The rumor that Jennifer Lawrence is to blame for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ marriage is persistent. Now the 27-year-old finally expressed herself in an interview!. It was one of the saddest celebrity breakups of the past year: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced the end of their relationship after eight years of marriage. In 2016 there were rumors that the “Passengers” actor was said to have cheated on his wifey with his co-star Jennifer Lawrence on the set. The mother of his son commented on it afterwards and was particularly hurt by the speculations. After the former couple confirmed the end of the romance last August, Jennifer Lawrence came into the line of fire again. Now the 27-year-old finally broke her silence and commented on the allegations … 😳

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO