CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

What Do Chris Pratt, a Cat, a Steer, and a Chevy Silverado ZR2 Have in Common?

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By all accounts, Chis Pratt seems like an affable person. His appeal can partially be attributed to his ability to put himself out there and make fun of himself. Pratt also comes across as an approachable “regular guy.” He enjoys finding common ground with others. These attributes were on full display when Pratt joined forces with a cat and a steer to plug the first-ever 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 off-road truck in a new TV commercial.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Off-Road Truck Wars: 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 vs. 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor

Chevrolet recently unveiled the 2022 Silverado ZR2 with the help of Chris Pratt and other celebrities. The first-ever Silverado ZR2 is geared toward wilderness excursions with its numerous off-road enhancements. The Silverado ZR2 aims to battle it out with another off-road capable truck, the Ford F-150 Raptor. See which truck model wins the off-road truck war in this 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 vs. 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor comparison.
HOME & GARDEN
T3.com

Mario movie is coming in 2022 and stars Chris Pratt

The Mario animated movie is a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination and today was announced not only the release date but also some of the a-list cast involved. Illumination has been responsible for films such as Despicable Me 3, The Secret Life of Pets and Sing 2, so this is a hugely anticipated title.
MOVIES
svg.com

Chris Pratt's Eerie Comment Might Have Predicted The Future

Somehow, Chris Pratt will star as Mario in the upcoming animated "Super Mario Bros." movie. Fans feel understandably divided on Pratt's role, not to mention the rest of the cast list. For the most part, gamers just don't feel that Pratt's voice is distinctive enough to portray the iconic, overall-loving plumber. After all, Pratt's timbre sounds much different from Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario for over 20 years. It feels like fans want someone, anyone else to play Mario in the upcoming film, and many have even joined in on demanding that the beloved Danny DeVito take on the role. However, it's possible Pratt was destined to play the Italian plumber, considering a video he posted explaining his connection to Mario.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michele Tafoya
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Chris Pratt
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 is a Step in the Right Direction

It’s finally here! We get to see the 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 in all of its potential glory. The new Chevy Silverado ZR2 certainly looks the part as Chevrolet’s beefiest off-roading truck. However, did they do enough to compete against rivals like the Ram 1500 TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor?
CARS
codelist.biz

This is what Jennifer Lawrence really has to do with Chris Pratt’s divorce

The rumor that Jennifer Lawrence is to blame for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ marriage is persistent. Now the 27-year-old finally expressed herself in an interview!. It was one of the saddest celebrity breakups of the past year: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced the end of their relationship after eight years of marriage. In 2016 there were rumors that the “Passengers” actor was said to have cheated on his wifey with his co-star Jennifer Lawrence on the set. The mother of his son commented on it afterwards and was particularly hurt by the speculations. After the former couple confirmed the end of the romance last August, Jennifer Lawrence came into the line of fire again. Now the 27-year-old finally broke her silence and commented on the allegations … 😳
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

2023 Chevy Silverado HD Will Be A Power And Torque Monster

Truck buyers are always looking for the next big thing, and usually it has to do with engine size and towing. And since America's Big Three automakers are always looking to top each other, it's a boon for customers. Chevy just revealed the 2022 Silverado a few days ago, and now we've learned a little about the upcoming HD.
CARS
codelist.biz

Chris Pratt: Sweet birthday greetings for wife Katherine

Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated her 30th birthday on December 13th. Husband Chris Pratt congratulated her in a special Instagram post. Katherine Schwarzenegger turned 30 last Friday, December 13th. To mark the occasion, husband and actor Chris Pratt (40, “Jurassic World”) posted a photo collage with snapshots of the couple on Instagram and raved about his loved one in the post: “I’m so grateful to have found you.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Chevy Silverado#Ranch
GAMINGbible

Chris Pratt Responds To Mario Casting In Bizarre Video

In case you missed it, Chris Pratt is playing Mario in the upcoming Mario Bros animated movie. The internet is widely... sceptical, let's say, of the casting since Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario we've all known and loved for decades is also appearing in the film as just a cameo here and there. Instead, Pratt will be Mario, Jack Black is playing Bowser, and Anya Talyor-Joy will be playing Princess Peach. You can see the full cast here.
VIDEO GAMES
arcamax.com

Burly, high-tech, 2022 Chevy Silverado fills in the holes

The Silverado remake is complete. The launch of Chevy's fourth-generation, 2019 full-size pickup set segment benchmarks for chassis light-weighting and rugged bed construction. But the sleek truck was dogged by questions about the uninspired interior and lack of a performance truck model. With the 2022 Silverado, the bow-tie brand has filled in the holes with a state-of-the-art, digital interior and flagship, terrain-gulping ZR2 warrior.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Vs. Ford F-150 Raptor: Let The Carnage Begin

After much anticipation, the Chevrolet Silverado has finally spawned a ZR2 variant. The truck was teased back in June of this year, and a month before that, we put some ideas together with what we thought would be the ideal setup for the newcomer to take on the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram TRX.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Notice’: Dwayne Johnson Shows Off First Clip of “Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever”

Dwayne Johnson put Netflix subscribers on notice Saturday with a new clip from Red Notice. Johnson appeared via video during Tudum, Netflix’s fan event, to hype up the film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Johnson called it “Netflix’s biggest movie ever” and “absolutely massive.” Red Notice stars Johnson as the top FBI profile who is forced to work with the world’s best con artist (Reynolds) to capture the world’s greatest thief (Gadot). Johnson’s Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall writes and directs the feature, and the film reteams Johnson and Reynolds, who worked together on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The new clip follows the first trailer for Red Notice, which arrived earlier this month and showed off its comedic tone. Red Notice was originally set up at Universal but moved to Netflix in 2019. Red Notice has a release date of Nov. 12.
MOVIES
gmauthority.com

Shadow Gray Metallic No Longer Available On 2022 Chevy Silverado Limited

The Shadow Gray Metallic exterior color will no longer be offered on the 2022 Chevy Silverado Limited, GM Authority can confirm. The Shadow Grey Metallic color (paint code GJI) was offered on all 2022 Chevy Silverado Limited trim levels except the range-topping High Country. It’s unclear how many orders were processed with this paint color for the 202s interim model – or if GM accepted any at all. Compared to the Satin Steel Metallic and Silver Ice Metallic gray colors offered on the truck, Shadow Gray Metallic has a darker tone with a slightly blueish tinge.
BUYING CARS
wiltonbulletin.com

Chris Pratt to Voice Iconic Mustachioed Plumber Mario

Chris Pratt is set to voice iconic mustachioed plumber Mario in the upcoming animated film, Super Mario Bros. Nintendo announced the all-star voice cast on Thursday. The film arrives in theaters December 21, 2022. Charlie Day will voice Mario’s brother Luigi; the brothers are the lead mushroom-devouring characters in the...
MOVIES
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy