Like so many other organizations, Suffolk Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has moved forward with their meetings and programs both in-person and via Zoom. The members were truly excited to meet with other members of the other East End Chapters (East Hampton, Southampton Colony, Southold and Shelter Island) in April to hear Kathleen Vermaelen share excerpts from her soon to be published book, “The Devil’s Belt, a historical novel set on Long Island during the American Revolution. So much enthusiasm for the finished book and a real lively questions and answer session with the author.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO