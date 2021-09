Quarterback Kirk Cousins got the ball back with a 20-14 lead and just a few minutes before halftime of Sunday's loss in Arizona. The game was in hand. But a three-and-out by the Vikings gave the Cardinals the ball with 1:46 left in the half. On the ensuing drive, safety Xavier Woods chased receiver Christian Kirk on an over route to his left, leaving receiver Rondale Moore open deep to his right. Moore caught a lobbed pass from Kyler Murray and ran it in for a 77-yard touchdown. With the PAT, it counted for seven of the 24 points the Vikings have given up inside the two-minute warning before halftime of their two games this season.

