Clover says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate 67% effective in large trial

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) - A potential COVID-19 vaccine from China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals was 67% effective against COVID-19 and 79% against the highly infectious Delta variant in a large, late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday.

The company has a deal to supply up to 414 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine through the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX.

It said it would submit the trial data for conditional approval to the World Health Organization and regulators in China and Europe in the fourth quarter of 2021.

A total of 207 symptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported at least two weeks after the second dose in a large trial.

Of the total cases, 52 were from a vaccinated group and the remaining 155 were from a placebo group, a Clover representative said.

It conducted gene sequencing analysis on 146 cases and the three most prevalent variants were Delta, Gamma and Mu, accounting for 73% of them. The analysis included 56 Delta cases and 37 Mu cases.

"We are pleased that SCB-2019 has successfully demonstrated efficacy against the globally dominant Delta strain and other concerning variants," Clover CEO Joshua Liang said in a statement.

"Based on our pioneering data, we believe that SCB-2019 could be utilised as an important tool to combat this pandemic."

The vaccine showed an 83.7% efficacy against moderate-to-severe disease, and 100% against hospitalisation and severe cases caused by COVID-19.

The efficacy rates of the candidate, which contains an adjuvant provided by Dynavax, are based on trials involving more than 30,000 participants in the Philippines, Colombia, Brazil, South Africa and Belgium.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; editing by Miyoung Kim and Jason Neely)

