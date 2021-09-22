Shawn Vestal: Tales from the COVID units, told by WSU-trained nurses

After 12-hour shifts as an ICU nurse at an Arizona hospital, Jody Lund hears the relentless sound of a ventilator as she tries to sleep. Jaimie Anderson, a nurse in a Yakima hospital, has treated patients who are gravely ill with COVID-19 who wonder if it’s too late for them to get the vaccine. Mikaela Hood, also working at a hospital in Yakima, has had multiple family members die of COVID on the same day.