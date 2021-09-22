Inside David and Georgia Tennant's adorable family album
David and Georgia Tennant are part of an adorable family of seven. The Broadchurch star and his wife of 12 years, also an actor, share Ty, Olive, Wilfred, Doris and Birdie together. Although the couple like to keep their children and family life private and out of the spotlight, occasionally mum-of-five Georgia shares adorable pictures of her little ones with her fans and followers. Click through the gallery to see the lovely Tennant brood…www.hellomagazine.com
Comments / 1