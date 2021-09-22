Inside David and Georgia Tennant's adorable family album

Loren Brovarnik is savoring every moment as a mother-of-two. The "90 Day Fiance" star announced the name of her second son, who she welcomed with husband Alex on August 16. She took to Instagram on September 12 and wrote, "And then there were 4!!! Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK." Loren previously shared that Noah needed to spend time in the NICU after his birth, so we're sure she is happy to have him home and bonding with big brother Shai.

