CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland County, PA

Schools, libraries and foundations join to promote early reading

By Deb Erdley
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibraries and foundations across the region are ratcheting up programs to promote reading and early learning as National Literacy Month draws to a close. Local efforts include a program at Excela Westmoreland Hospital to ensure every new mother leaves with a first book for her child, a drive in Norwin to register 6-year-olds for library cards and partnerships to provide books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in several other communities.

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Library, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Education
City
Reading, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton

Comments / 0

Community Policy