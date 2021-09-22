Schools, libraries and foundations join to promote early reading
Libraries and foundations across the region are ratcheting up programs to promote reading and early learning as National Literacy Month draws to a close. Local efforts include a program at Excela Westmoreland Hospital to ensure every new mother leaves with a first book for her child, a drive in Norwin to register 6-year-olds for library cards and partnerships to provide books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in several other communities.triblive.com
