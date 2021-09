On this day in 2008, the final game at the old Yankee Stadium was played between the Yankees and Orioles. Jose Molina’s two-run homer in the 4th inning put the Yankees in the lead for good and was the final home run hit at Yankee Stadium. Andy Pettitte picked up the win after pitching five innings, and Mariano Rivera got Brian Roberts to ground out to Cody Ransom at first for the final out. The Yankees won the game, 7-3. Surrounded by his teammates on the field after the game, Derek Jeter made a moving speech to the Yankee Stadium crowd:

