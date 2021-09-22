CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn County, IN

2021 Women of Distinction presented by Civista Nominations Now Open

By Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce, news release
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNominate that woman who has inspired you and made a positive impact on your life!. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – For the 16th year in a row, the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce and Civista Bank will honor local individuals for their contributions to the community. The Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the annual Women of Distinction award presented by Civista Bank.

