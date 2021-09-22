Infants have more microplastics in their feces than adults, study finds

Microplastics are everywhere. Even what should be untouched wildernesses – the icy plains of Antarctica, the crushing depths of the deepest ocean chasms – has been polluted by our garbage. So it's no surprise that we ingest plastic, too; it's been found in our feces, probably as a result of eating from plastic containers. But a new pilot study has found something borderline shocking: Babies have greater concentrations of microplastics in their guts than adults living in the same area. Specifically, on average, more microplastics were found in the feces of six one-year-old babies in New York City than in the feces of 10...

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO