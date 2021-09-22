CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Infants have more microplastics in their feces than adults, study finds

By American Chemical Society
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroplastics—tiny plastic pieces less than 5 mm in size—are everywhere, from indoor dust to food to bottled water. So it's not surprising that scientists have detected these particles in the feces of people and pets. Now, in a small pilot study, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology Letters discovered that infants have higher amounts of one type of microplastic in their stool than adults. Health effects, if any, are uncertain.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychreg.org

Primate Mothers May Carry Infants After Death as a Way of Grieving, Study Finds

Some primate species may express grief over the death of their infant by carrying the corpse with them, sometimes for months, according to a new UCL-led study – with implications for our understanding of how non-human animals experience emotion. Published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the researchers...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feces#Plastic#Infants#Acs#Pet
ScienceAlert

Study Discovers Startling Amounts of Microplastics in The Feces of Babies

Microplastics are everywhere. Even what should be untouched wildernesses – the icy plains of Antarctica, the crushing depths of the deepest ocean chasms – has been polluted by our garbage. So it's no surprise that we ingest plastic, too; it's been found in our feces, probably as a result of eating from plastic containers. But a new pilot study has found something borderline shocking: Babies have greater concentrations of microplastics in their guts than adults living in the same area. Specifically, on average, more microplastics were found in the feces of six one-year-old babies in New York City than in the feces of 10...
SCIENCE
Gephardt Daily

Microplastic pollution in European lakes is more extensive than scientists thought

Sept. 14 (UPI) — Lakes across Europe host larger concentrations of microplastic pollution than previously estimated. According to a new study, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Biology, the distribution of plastic microparticles and synthetic fibers closely correlates with nearby human activity and land use. It’s true that microplastic pollution...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Physics World

Research by women shared less than work by male colleagues, study finds

Female academics are less successful at disseminating their research online according to an analysis of the activity of over half a million scientists. The imbalance, the authors of the study suggest, is probably due to women doing less self-promotion as well as biased perceptions of the quality of their work.
SCIENCE
The Verge

Babies’ poop has way higher levels of microplastic than adults’

When it comes to babies, a considerable amount of plastic appears to be both going in one end and out the other, according to new research that involved spatulas, diapers, and poop. In particular, the average concentration of one pervasive type of microplastic in baby stool was a whopping ten times higher than that in adult stool in a small pilot study published this week. The plastic, called PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, is widely used in bottles and polyester textiles.
HEALTH
foxbaltimore.com

More than 3 million Boppy newborn loungers recalled after 8 infant deaths

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Boppy Company is recalling 3.3 million loungers for infants after there were reports of 8 infant deaths connected to the loungers, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The loungers being recalled are the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids...
BALTIMORE, MD
Neuroscience News

Adults With Neurologic Conditions More Likely to Have Experienced Childhood Trauma

Summary: Adults who experienced traumatic events, including abuse and household dysfunction, as children had an increased risk of developing neurological conditions later in life. Additionally, researchers found a significant link between childhood trauma and depression and anxiety in adulthood. Source: AAN. Adults with neurologic conditions are more likely than the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Tree Hugger

Scientists Find High Concentrations of Something Foul in Baby Poop: Microplastics

According to the journal Nature, scientists have found microplastics “everywhere they have looked,” from the bottom of the ocean to the bottom of your beer, from drinking water to rainwater, and from Arctic snow to Antarctic ice. Now, researchers at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine have found them somewhere else that might surprise you: in baby poop.
WILDLIFE
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds 'healthy' obese people more likely to develop heart failure than those of normal weight

Adults who are obese but appear healthy (without common metabolic abnormalities such as high blood pressure, abnormal blood fats, or diabetes) are not at greater risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death than healthy individuals of normal weight, but they are around 33% more likely to develop heart failure and the heart rhythm condition, atrial fibrillation, according to a nationwide study from France that followed nearly 3 million hospital patients (aged 18 and older) for at least 5 years.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

British adults want blood tests which screen for cancer, study finds

A new survey of over 2,000 adults has found that 75% want to be regularly blood tested for cancer. A new survey has found that three in four British adults want blood tests for cancer screening amid a rise in concerns around the disease. The report released by University College...
CANCER
Cheddar News

Why Approving a Vaccine for Children Takes More Time Than Adults

Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association reported that one in four new COVID cases are in children, while the FDA inches closer to approving an emergency use vaccine in children ages 12 and under. Dr. Daniel Fagbuyi, emergency physician, joined Cheddar to discuss why the FDA’s process for approving an emergency use vaccine in kids is painstakingly slow. He noted that children’s immune systems are not like adults, and while they are more robust, measuring proper dosage and observing effects on the body is time consuming.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

The nose shows why some people get severe COVID-19

The body’s first encounter with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, happens in the nose and throat, or nasopharynx. In a recent study published in the journal Cell, researchers found that the first responses in this battleground help determine who will develop severe disease and who will get through with mild or no illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy