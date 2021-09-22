CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Environmental Law Is Getting in the Way of Climate Action

By Eleanor Cummins
Wired
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Wednesday, Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. was called before the Superior Court of San Bernardino County, just over a year after a smoke bomb at his unborn child’s gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado fire that consumed almost 23,000 acres in California. Jimenez and his wife face 30 felony and misdemeanor charges, including involuntary manslaughter in the case of an elite firefighter who died battling the blaze. Together, the charges could add up to three decades in prison.

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Congress can’t let one man stand in the way of urgent climate action

The looming, intensifying threats of the climate crisis wait for no one, not even Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Without action by the federal government that presses utilities to transition to clean energy sources, the mushrooming effects of climate disasters will impact all Americans, with a disproportionate burden placed on the poorest and most marginalized. Those include residents of Manchin’s home state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

CEOs Who Called for Climate Action Now Scrambling to Block Climate Action

In September 2020, a powerful tech executive named Pat Gelsinger says he was slapped in the face by reality. Sheltering at home in California with his family, Gelsinger watched a nearby wildfire spew smoke and ash and turn the sky orange. Never before had society experienced crises at this scale, he realized, a “global triple threat” of climate chaos, racial inequality, and an out-of-control pandemic. Gelsinger, who is now CEO of Intel, felt a moral duty to get the climate emergency under control while bridging social divisions. “For me, these are no longer just important issues to debate,” he later explained. “It’s personal. It’s urgent. And it’s the right thing to do.”
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Calls On Congress To Address Climate Crisis, Environmental Injustice

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 20 attorneys general, urged Congress to respond to the climate crisis and advance environmental justice by funding critical programs in budget reconciliation legislation. In a letter to Democratic Congressional leaders, Raoul and the coalition called on Congress to pass infrastructure legislation and to allocate funding in the upcoming reconciliation bill that addresses the rapid transition to a clean energy economy, Continue Reading
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS10 ABC

Formation of Vermont’s Climate Action Plan gets underway

(WVNY/WFFF) – Under Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act, the goal is to cut pollution in half by the year 2030. To meet this goal, members of Vermont’s Climate Council and the Agency of Nature Resources are working with other stakeholders to draft the state’s Climate Action Plan. And they want...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bold action on climate change needed now

This summer we have been given a glimpse of how climate change disrupts our lives and hurts people. Climate scientist Dr. Katherine Hayhoe says, “Climate change is a threat multiplier.”. Climate change has made the wildfires in the American West worse, leading to the evacuation of Lake Tahoe. Climate change...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fortune

Why climate action is about becoming more competitive

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. A few CEO Daily readers have chided me recently for devoting so much space to climate issues. But I really do believe this has become one of—if not the—defining business issue of 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Small islands caught between tourism economy, climate change

Come visit the Maldives its president entreated the world at this year's United Nations General Assembly moments before switching to an impassioned plea for help combatting climate change. The adjacent appeals illustrated a central dilemma for many small island developing states: their livelihoods, or their lives? The United Nations recognizes 38 member states, scattered across the world's waters, as small island developing states grouped together because they face “unique social, economic and environmental challenges.” This bloc is particularly vulnerable to climate change. This bloc is also particularly dependent on tourism — a significant driver of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Bp#Natural Gas#Climate Change#Instagram#Irl#Exxon#Royal Dutch Shell#Chevron#Columbia University#Congress#House#Senate#Americans#The Supreme Court
ledgertranscript.com

Climate strikes across the state urge state and national action on climate change

Climate strikes in Concord and around the state on Friday pushed for more aggressive state and federal action on climate change, as a part of a series of coordinated actions happening throughout the state and world. A youth-led group called Fridays for Future reported over 300 strikes in North America...
ADVOCACY
Wisconsin Examiner

Georgia secretary of state decries 2020 election ‘disinformation campaign’

WASHINGTON — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who took the brunt of former President Donald Trump’s attacks over Georgia’s 2020 election results, said during a Friday virtual panel that he hopes election disinformation starts to dissipate. “People weren’t questioning the (election) process before, but there was a huge disinformation campaign which really destabilized […] The post Georgia secretary of state decries 2020 election ‘disinformation campaign’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Senate moves to bolster constitutional amendment process with increased training, transparency

The Senate acted on a pair of bills to create additional requirements for the Department of State to publicize and explain ballot questions and establish further training for agency staff.  The post Pa. Senate moves to bolster constitutional amendment process with increased training, transparency appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Netherlands
The Morning Call

PennEast Pipeline Co. ends development of natural gas transmission line planned to cross Lehigh Valley

A consortium of energy companies that planned to build a natural gas pipeline across the Lehigh Valley has ceased development of the project, citing a lack of permits for the New Jersey section of the pipeline, according to a statement Monday. PennEast Pipeline Co. said that although it received federal approval for the 116-mile pipeline from Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey and ...
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
Minnesota Reformer

No deal in sight on essential worker bonus pay

Lawmakers remain sharply divided over how to divvy up $250 million the Legislature set aside for bonus pay for essential workers, with the debate largely unchanged after weeks of public hearings and private discussions.  Democrats want to include a larger pool of workers and increase the total pie; Republicans want to keep the total the […] The post No deal in sight on essential worker bonus pay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
LABOR ISSUES
Michigan Advance

GOP SOS attacked by Trump decries ‘huge disinformation campaign’ over 2020 election

WASHINGTON — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who took the brunt of former President Donald Trump’s attacks over Georgia’s 2020 election results, said during a Friday virtual panel that he hopes election disinformation starts to dissipate. “People weren’t questioning the (election) process before, but there was a huge disinformation campaign which really destabilized […] The post GOP SOS attacked by Trump decries ‘huge disinformation campaign’ over 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Taliban, ex-Afghan government dispute ends with no UN speech

The dispute between Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers and its former government over who should speak at the United Nations' annual meeting of world leaders finally has an answer: no one.The Taliban had challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, and asked to represent the country at this year's General Assembly summit, which began Sept. 21 and ends Monday.But all challenges to credentials must be heard by the assembly’s credentials committee, which generally meets in November and did not convene earlier to hear the challenge.U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized...
WORLD
Inhabitat.com

Youths in the Philippines protest for climate action

On Friday, youths in the Philippines organized demonstrations to raise awareness about the climate crisis. They joined millions of others across the globe under the ongoing international Fridays for Future movement. Several groups of about a hundred young people wearing masks gathered in several spots across the country. In Manila, a monstrous effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte was paraded on the streets for hours.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy