A Lawrence Township man has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor known to him. Dezheng Ping, 57, of Lawrence, was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact on Sept. 23, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Fred Tavener of the Plainsboro Police Department.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO