Sports

Cricket-MCC changes ‘batsman’ to ‘batter’ in Laws of Cricket

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 6 days ago

(Reuters) -The term ‘batsman’ has been amended to the gender-neutral term ‘batter’ in the Laws of Cricket to stress the importance of the women’s game, the Marylebone Cricket Club said on Wednesday. England beat India in the 2017 women’s World Cup final in front of a capacity crowd at Lord’s...

