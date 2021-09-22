Needle felted landscape workshop at OPI

Learn to paint with wool with artist Kristen Walsh on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.at the Ocean Point Inn, Shore Road, East Boothbay. Using wool felt as a base, learn needle felting basics and textural techniques to manipulate wool to create bark for trees, rocks that look surprisingly real and more. By the end, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind wool “painting.” Workshop includes blending of colors and a discussion of art techniques for perspective and design. The $40 fee includes materials.