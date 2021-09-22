CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How good is the iPhone 13 Pro Max Camera (Video)

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with Apple’s highest end cameras to date and now we get to find out how the cameras compare to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The videos below from Mrwhosthesboss puts the two handsets side by side to test their cameras for both photos and videos, lets find out how the two devices compare.

GeekyGadgets

