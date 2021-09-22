CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch first events of 2021 PDC Women's Series live this weekend

By Pieter Verbeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first six tournaments of the PDC Women's Series will be played on September 25-26. Some of the matches during these events will be broadcasted by the PDC on a live stream. The Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes is hosting the first events of this year's PDC Women's Series, where ladies compete for qualification for the Grand Slam of Darts and the PDC World Darts Championship. Among the participants are Lisa Ashton, Fallon Sherrock, Deta Hedman and Anastasia Dobromyslova.

