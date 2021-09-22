CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheerios-owner General Mills beats quarterly sales estimates

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Cheerios maker General Mills Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as strong growth in its pet foods business cushioned a slowdown in demand for its cooking sauces and baking products. Purchases of pet food, such as General Mills’ premium brand Blue Buffalo, have soared in the past...

