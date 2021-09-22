Cheerios-owner General Mills beats quarterly sales estimates

Consumer Staples Bluechip General Mills Outperforms. If General Mills (NYSE: GIS) fiscal Q1 results are foreshadowing results within the consumer staples sector the way that we think results from Federal Express (NYSE: FDX) and Lennar (NYSE: LEN) are foreshadowing results for the broader market, the consumer staples sector is one where you want to be for the Q3 earnings season and the fourth quarter in general. Not only was the company able to produce growth well above consensus but it also beat on the bottom line as well. While inflationary pressures are present, they did not cut into the bottom line as deeply as expected and led the company to raise its guidance. Both Federal Express and Lennar lowered their guidance. Speaking from the perspective of dividend growth investing, we prefer companies that are beating consensus on the top and bottom line and guiding higher versus those that aren't.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO