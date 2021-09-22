Cheraw football seeks to build on momentum, takes on third-ranked Granada Sept. 24

The Cheraw High School football team will have a tough task on its hands this week as it will host third-ranked Granada in the game of the week. Last season, the two teams were involved in a barn burner in which Granada defeated Cheraw 67-60. In that game, Cheraw quarterback Cade Phillips, then a sophomore, and Granada signal caller Dominic Coleman, then a junior, both threw seven touchdown passes for a total of 14 combined. That established a Colorado high school state record for the most combined touchdowns in a single game.