There are just 99 examples of the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante in existence and one is currently looking for a new home. The Vanquish Zagato Volante in question has a very striking exterior thanks to its Iridescent Emerald paint scheme. It has also been optioned with the available Villa d’Este package that adds gold trim on the badges, side strakes, and wheels. Speaking of the wheels, they measure 20-inches at all four corners and are wrapped in 255/35 front and 305/30 rear Pirelli P Zero tires.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO