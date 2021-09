Over the last four years, De'Aaron Fox's growth as a scorer has been nearly unprecedented. As a rookie in 2017, he ranked 143rd in the NBA in scoring, averaging 11.6 points per game. Last year, he skyrocketed all the way to 16th in the league, more than doubling his scoring average to 25.2 per game. And that increase hasn't simply come as a result of starting games and playing additional minutes. His points per-36 minutes have seen a similar climb, from 15 to 19.8 to 23.8 to 25.8.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO