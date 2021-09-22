CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children's dislike of cauliflower, broccoli could be written in their microbiome

By American Chemical Society
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany children, as well as adults, dislike Brassica vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts. In the mouth, enzymes from these vegetables and from bacteria in saliva can produce unpleasant, sulfurous odors. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry have found that levels of these volatile compounds are similar in parent-child pairs, suggesting shared oral microbiomes. They also found that high levels cause children to dislike the vegetables.

