World

Lyra McKee: Two more arrested over Derry shooting of journalist

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee during rioting in Northern Ireland two years ago have arrested two more men.

The pair, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act.

Three men have already been charged with the murder, two of them last week, and another two men have been charged with rioting and linked offences.

The 29-year-old reporter was shot in Derry in April 2019 as she watched the rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

Described as one of Northern Ireland’s “most promising” journalists, she was standing near a police vehicle when she was hit.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement read: “The men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in the Derry/Londonderry area this morning under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave police station where they will be interviewed later.”

