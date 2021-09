At this point, it seems like neither Hugh Jackman nor Ryan Reynolds can't open their mouths without throwing a verbal jab at the other. Each movie star poking the other at every available opportunity has just become part of their respective brands. And yet, it's still pretty hilarious when they do it, so nobody is quite tired yet. The latest back and forth comes as Hugh Jackman had some very nice things to say about Reynolds' wife, actress Blake Lively, and her new beverage line. Of course, he couldn't resist making a reference to Reynolds, and Reynolds couldn't resist responding.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO