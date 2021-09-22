CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Boyega joins The Woman King

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Boyega has been cast in 'The Woman King'. The 29-year-old actor is to feature alongside Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu in the historical epic. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

www.sanfordherald.com

