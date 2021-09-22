Mastercard invests in digital competence training for five million very small businesses

Innovative suite of AI-powered solutions combines an individual’s marketing intelligence with machine learning insights for optimal sales and conversions. Unbounce, the global leader in landing page software, today unveiled a pioneering new way to achieve digital marketing success. The Unbounce Conversion Intelligence™ Platform expands the company’s offerings beyond landing pages and is designed to meet the needs of small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The platform pairs a marketer’s intelligence with machine learning to increase the conversion rates of marketing campaigns at every touchpoint. Composed of a suite of smart solutions, including Smart Builder, Smart Traffic, and the newly launched AI copywriting assistant, Smart Copy, the new platform provides the fastest way to increase visitor conversions using conversion intelligence — a disruptive new approach to marketing.

