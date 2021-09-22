Mastercard invests in digital competence training for five million very small businesses
Mastercard has launched a programme to support five million micro businesses by developing training on how to use digital platforms in business. The Strive programme will receive an initial $25m investment and work with digital platform suppliers to embed training for small businesses that lack understanding of how to get the most out of platforms such as those offering digital accounting or marketing services.www.computerweekly.com
Comments / 0