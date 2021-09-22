Likeable in HS, tolerable 1st year at Duke, Douchebag for the next 3…

Duke is bringing in seven newcomers to this year's roster, including the second and third graduate transfers to ever commit to play under Mike Krzyzewski in Durham. The leadership brought in to the program by Theo John and Bates Jones will complement senior Joey Baker and junior Wendell Moore as they look to assimilate a five man recruiting class that ranked fifth nationally this past season. Three of those freshmen, Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, and Trevor Keels are expected to compete for starters' minutes and will make life interesting for the returning players including the aforementioned upperclassmen, sophomore point guard Jeremy Roach, and sophomore big man Mark Williams.

