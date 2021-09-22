CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Win 12 months full access to Live and on-demand TRX training workouts + a TRX bundle

todaysgolfer.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it’s National Fitness Day, functional training leaders TRX® are putting on live workouts throughout the day via their TRX Training ClubSM Platform, which anyone can take part in virtually and free of charge by signing up here for unlimited live classes. As part of a commitment to finding fitness...

winit.todaysgolfer.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Get a full-body workout at home with kettlebells on sale for 20% off

Need a reason to wear all the cute workout clothes you’ve amassed during the pandemic? Working out at home has never been easier and more convenient now that most of us have ditched the commute. And if you don’t have a ton of space to spare for items like treadmills or ellipticals, there’s no need to worry. Kettlebells are a compact piece of workout equipment that can give you great results. The 4KG Synergee Cast Iron Kettlebells are currently on sale for 20% and can revolutionize your at home workouts without sacrificing space for just $29.95.
WORKOUTS
Mens Journal

Tonal Live: New Interactive Workout Feature to Make Training at Home More Social

If you’re not familiar with the magic workout machine that is Tonal, let this announcement of its new interactive feature be your overdue intro. The home gym marvel—which uses a digital weight management system as opposed to bulky steel weights to get you jacked— also boasts personalized strength training workouts managed through A.I. Able to bring forth 200 pounds of resistance, the machine uses its silicon brain and advanced software to “dynamically adjust the weights for each exercise in real-time for your most effective workout.”
YOGA
oxygenmag.com

Oxygen Live Workout: Upper-Body With Angela Gargano

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Register here for a 30-minute live workout with Angela Gargano on September 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m. PST). If you’re unable to attend this event live, we will post the workout...
WORKOUTS
sgbonline.com

Tonal To Stream Live Workout Classes

Tonal, acquired by Lululemon last year, is scheduled to launch Tonal Live, personalized coaching with real-time workout classes. “Tonal has always been unique in the way that we’ve approached our workout content with adaptive weights, individualized pacing and form feedback that are customized to our members in real-time,” said Aly Orady, founder and CEO, Tonal. “As our community has grown over the past few years, we’ve been encouraged by the organic social engagement, the craving for more interaction with our coaches and the excitement that comes from reaching new milestones. Tonal Live will allow us to connect these elements through a studio experience while retaining the foundation of what differentiates our workouts: personalization, guidance and feedback.”
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trx#Exercise#Workout#Gyms#National Fitness Day#Trx Home#The Trx Training Club
FOX21News.com

Five minute workouts with Live Nourished Coaching & Training

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. The weather is cooling but that doesn’t mean it’s time to relax your fitness. Hally Brooke of Live Nourished Coaching and Training came in studio to...
WORKOUTS
The Weather Channel

Enjoy Full Body Workouts From The Comfort of Your Home With This Machine

This product was selected by StackCommerce, which created this article. The products are not endorsed by the Weather.com editorial team. If you buy something through these links, Weather.com will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. Not ready to get back into the gym? Have limited time to...
FITNESS
Washington Post

At-home workouts that will work for your way of living

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site. Back when a coronavirus vaccine seemed a distant hope, many avid exercisers thought that breaking a sweat in their living room would be a temporary measure. They bought WiFi-connected bikes, subscribed to apps with live classes, followed local...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
barbend.com

The Best Shoulder Workouts for At-Home Training, Bodybuilding, and Strength

You probably don’t think about it too much, but your shoulders are pretty damn important. For one, they connect your arms to your torso (so there’s that). You can rotate your arms 360 degrees thanks to your shoulders — allowing you to throw a fastball, jab-cross-jab, and perform the YMCA dance without a worry in the world.
WORKOUTS
erienewsnow.com

Healthy Living: Shoulder Workouts

On this week's Healthy Living, Matt Pribonic from iRock Fitness shows different exercises you can do for your shoulders at home or at the gym. To learn more, watch the video above.
WORKOUTS
Greatist

Periodization Training Got You Questioning Your Workout Routine?

Periodization training has nothing to do with menstrual cycles. It is, in fact, a type of training that has everything to do with how you organize and do physical activity. Here’s everything you need to know about periodization training — without having to do too much heavy lifting or running laps around the internet.
WORKOUTS
Arkansas Online

MASTER CLASS: Exhaustive training heightens workout efficiency

Training to exhaustion isn't typically a concept that excites or intrigues the average exerciser. Most people are hoping to meet the recommended physical activity guidelines while juggling family and work responsibilities. At the same time, there are elements of exhaustive training that can be used to one's advantage, particularly for...
WORKOUTS
vrfocus.com

FitXR is Making its Workout Classes More Accessible

Subscription-based virtual reality (VR) fitness app FitXR wants to make its workouts as accessible as possible so that any player can participate. To that end, FitXR will be rolling out six new accessibility classes starting this week through to November for subscribers. FitXR has three core studios Box, HIIT and...
THEATER & DANCE
primewomen.com

Have 15 Minutes? Try This Full-Body Workout!

Has this ever happened to you? You’re super excited because for the past few weeks, you’ve been exercising consistently. You’re starting to feel stronger and have more energy, but then WHAM! You get hit with a crazy week, and everything is thrown off. When life gets busy, we often feel like we just don’t have time to work out. To drive to the gym, do a full workout, and come home takes over an hour, and your schedule is so packed you just can’t squeeze it in. Well, guess what, sister? It is possible to get in a great full-body workout in less than 15 minutes!
WORKOUTS
5280.com

What It’s Really Like to Workout in Traverse Fitness’ Altitude Training Studio

The new South Broadway gym is able to adjust the oxygen levels so athletes can challenge themselves at sea level—or at 14,000 feet. It’s on the third of 10 hills on the stationary bike that my heart starts to pound heavy in my chest. My legs feel sluggish—in fact, my whole body is growing lethargic, and I’m a little lightheaded, too. I finish the short climb and step off to sip some water before completing the second part of the circuit: 10 medicine ball slams with a 15-pounder.
DENVER, CO
boxrox.com

Fat Burning EMOM Full Body Workouts to Explode your Conditioning

These tough full body workouts are for everyone that loves a good challenge and wants to take their complete, all round fitness to the next level. Full body workouts are tremendously effective at testing and improving many different aspects of your fitness at the same time. The workouts above are excellent conditioning tools, and each one will help to expose the weaknesses in your fitness. From strength in a fatigued state (Linda) through to body-weight movements at a high heart rate (Barbara).
WORKOUTS
New York Post

Access thousands of audio books with 50% off this AirPod Pros bundle

Want to disconnect from all the bad news? The Learn Smart Lifetime Subscription Bundle provides an ideal combo to help you zone out productively. Get a lifetime premium subscription to 12min Micro Book Library, an app filled with 12-minute summaries of thousands of books, and a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for just $279 — over $350 savings.
ELECTRONICS
KEVN

HealthWatch--Full body workout

There are plenty of things you can do to stay in shape at home. This week, Rapid City YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some great ideas to keep you going. “Hello. Today I’m going to demonstrate a full body hit workout, so that way you’re going to get some strength training in and some cardio in, all from the comfort of your own home. We’re going to start nice and easy with 30 jumping jacks, and they can be regular or half jacks. Out and in, alll the way up to 30. If you didn’t want to jump, just tap it out side to side. After the jacks, we’re going to have a nice easy squat position. You can be narrow, wide or sumo, doesn’t matter to me. I’m going to go with a nice neutral side squat. Down and up. Chest is high. Looking forward, just dropping the hips down. Knees are staying over the feet, not over the toes. 20 times. After those 20 squats, we going to go right down onto the ground for push ups. It doesn’t matter if you’re on your toes or your knees. A pushup is a pushup, so don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. Abs are tight so that back is flat. Hands can be narrow or wide as long as the chest comes right in between them. Up in that plank position. Down. Up. Or knees down, down, up. We only have to do ten for this round, so nice job. After those, we’re going to come back up for our lunges. Lunges, you can lunge forward or backward. I’m going to do a backward lunge because i happen to like that balance a little bit better. Feet are hop width apart. One leg goes back and we lunge down . As you lunge down, you want those legs to be in that 90-90 position. Knees.over ankles in the front, in the back knee pointing straight at the ground. So we’re going to do a total of 20. After those, you guessed it, ten more pushups. We’re going to finish this round up with some bicycles. Opposite shoulder into the opposite knee. After those 320 bicycles, we’re going to plant those feet down and then bridge, releasing that lower back, bringing those hips up as high as we can. And once we’re done with 20 bridges, we’re going to bring those hands back and finish with some good old fashioned curls. I’m Nicole Craig with the YMCA and HealthWatch.”
RAPID CITY, SD
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy