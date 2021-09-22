Drug 'take back' begins Wednesday; City hopes to collect 100 pounds of unused medication

93,331 – that’s the number of people in America who died in 2020 from drug-related overdose, including more than two dozen Shelby County neighbors. Eighty five percent of heroin users started down the road into addiction by abusing prescription medication, and most got those initial pills from family members’ medicine cabinets. Parents, grandparents, friends, and relatives can help prevent the deaths of 256 people every day across our country by safely returning unused, expired, and unnecessary prescription and non-prescription medications.