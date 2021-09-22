After outcry, Catholic school renews lacrosse coaching offer

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago Catholic school has reversed course and offered a job to a girls lacrosse coach. Benet Academy in suburban Lisle acknowledged Tuesday that it had withdrawn a head coaching offer to Amanda Kammes after learning she was in a same-sex marriage. In a statement, the school says officials determined Kammes’ background and experience made her the right candidate. She previously coached lacrosse in Pennsylvania, where she led a team to two state titles. The school’s decision follows outcry a day earlier from students and alumni who blasted the school’s decision.