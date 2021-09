Last week I featured a “Fixer Upper” that to me had great potential so this week, I was inspired by the Monty Python movie “And Now for Something Completely Different” to search for a small house that is renovated and move-in ready. Since I can’t resist cottages this one that was built in 1945 caught my eye. This small cottage has big architectural character from its dormer windows at the front of the house, the full shed dormer across the rear of the house for greater headroom, the box bay projection from the front wall that increases the floor area of the kitchen and the bay window at the dining area.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 19 HOURS AGO