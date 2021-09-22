CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, VA

Congrats to Murray Littlepage, Craig's son, named Assistant AD at Temple

 7 days ago

Today. He started as a social media intern with UVA Athletics under his dad back in 2013, & since then moved into athletic department jobs at UNC-Charlotte, Tulane & most recently at Southern Mississippi. Now he'll make another move from Hattiesburg to Philadelphia. The Littlepages have ties to Pennsylvania, with Craig having coached up there at Penn & with some of his family from there. So good luck to Murray in his new job....he is a really nice young man. And here's guessing he has at least one more move to make in his athletic administration career, maybe to a school somewhere closer to around here.

