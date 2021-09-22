CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kankakee, IL

Ex-Kankakee official sent to prison for $2 million theft

walls102.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A man who stole $2 million from Kankakee and a regional wastewater agency has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison and two years of home confinement. Richard Simms was accused of diverting money through a fraudulent software invoicing scheme. Simms served as director of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency and superintendent of Kankakee’s Environmental Services Utility. Federal Judge Colin Bruce told Simms that he has “no integrity.” Simms declined to speak in court Monday. His lawyer says Simms is “deeply remorseful.”

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kankakee, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Kankakee, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ex Kankakee#Ap
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy