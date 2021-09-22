Ex-Kankakee official sent to prison for $2 million theft

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A man who stole $2 million from Kankakee and a regional wastewater agency has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison and two years of home confinement. Richard Simms was accused of diverting money through a fraudulent software invoicing scheme. Simms served as director of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency and superintendent of Kankakee’s Environmental Services Utility. Federal Judge Colin Bruce told Simms that he has “no integrity.” Simms declined to speak in court Monday. His lawyer says Simms is “deeply remorseful.”