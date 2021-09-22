CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

U.S. and Mexico fly Haitian migrants away from border as pressure builds on Biden

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico (Reuters) – Mexico and the United States were on Wednesday preparing to fly more Haitian migrants away from chaotic U.S.-Mexico border camps, as pressure mounted on U.S. President Joe Biden to stop expulsions of Haitians to their poor, disaster-hit homeland. U.S. authorities have deported more than 500...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Trump calls US ‘humiliated’ after Afghanistan, Haitian migrants crisis

​Former President ​Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ​”​All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
POTUS
KRGV

Immigration attorney voices concerns over deportation of Haitian migrants

One immigration attorney representing Haitian migrants who were allowed to stay in the U.S. says many of those deported had valid asylum claims. The Associated Press reported on plans by the Department of Homeland Security to return hundreds of Haitian migrants back to their home country. Even though the U.S. government has not provided many details, they did say they were sending Haitian migrants from Del Rio to the Valley by bus.
IMMIGRATION
rnbcincy.com

Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Why Haitians are fleeing Chile for the U.S. border

SANTIAGO, Chile — Along empty streets lined with shuttered businesses, there’s little sign of the bustle that just a few a years ago earned the neighborhood of Quilicura the nickname “Little Haiti.”. Increasingly restrictive migration policies here, and a belief that the United States has grown more welcoming to immigrants...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Border Security#Latin America#Reuters#Haitians#Texan#U N#Mexican
Rebel Yell

5,000 more Haitian migrants could soon be released

(Washington) The number of 12,400 mostly Haitian migrants recently released after crossing the Mexican border in the US could rise in the coming days, with about 5,000 more currently detained after their illegal transit, the US Secretary of Homeland Security said on Sunday too. Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Mexico to resume voluntary flights for migrants who want to return to Haiti

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Sunday that it will resume flights to Port-au-Prince starting next week for Haitian migrants who want to return home. The flights from Tapachula in Chiapas and Villahermosa in Tabasco will be offered to “those who voluntarily wish to return to their country,” the Mexican government said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

DHS secretary: Up to 12,000 Haitian migrants released into U.S.

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that as many as 12,000 Haitian migrants who made their way to the U.S.-Mexico border have been released into the United States. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Mayorkas said that approximately 10,000 to 12,000 migrants detained...
IMMIGRATION
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Local Haitians react to treatment of migrants flown back to the island by the Biden Administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The images of mounted Border Patrol agents riding inches away from Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, rocketed across social media. Now, days after the U.S. sent most of the migrants back home to the island nation, Haitians who live in the Triangle say those pictures are one reason they're trying to help those who couldn't cross the border legally.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
spectrumlocalnews.com

Morning Briefing: U.S. has enough vaccines for booster, children's shots, Texas-Mexico border partially reopened at site of Haitian migrant camp, Some Haitian migrants receiving aid in Mexico

Good morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. Quiet weather to start the week with some sunshine. A wet and active weather pattern will set up for the middle and end parts of the week. Get your 7-day forecast: Austin | San Antonio | Dallas. Around Texas. 1....
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

'They won't stop me': Haitians stuck in Colombia keep sights on US

Halfway on their perilous journey to the United States, news reaches a Haitian mother and son near the Colombian border with Panama that American officials are deporting their newly arrived compatriots by the thousands. But officials say there have been several thousand new arrivals at Necocli in recent weeks.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy