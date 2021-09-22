Smoked Barbecue Chicken, Ribs Dinner Slated by Christ Church in Roxbury

ROXBURY — Christ Church, Roxbury will host a takeout Smoked Barbecue Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 2, at the church, 4 Wellers Bridge Rd. Chef Extraordinaire Todd Snowden will be on hand with his cooker/smoker to produce generous portions of his delicately smoked, succulent barbecue chicken and ribs served with his own secret recipe sauce. Home-style baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread round out the plate in traditional barbecue style. Meals will be packaged for pick up. This takeout only event is rain or shine.