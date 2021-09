WASHINGTON — The following events are planned in the Junior Library at the Gunn Memorial Library at 5 Wykeham Rd. Storytime programs are planned in the Field Community Room. Morning Toddler will take place from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays, from October 1 through November 19. For toddlers ages two year and their caregivers. This is a cheery program of stories, music, rhymes and crafts.