RETIRING PHOTOGRAPHER

Ralph Panagrosso is shown shaking hands with Chief Janet B. Morgan as he retires from 13 years as the official photographer for the Woodbury Volunteer Fire Deptartment. “We appreciate all that Ralph has done as he goes on the retirement list,” Chief Morgan said at the retirement ceremony on Wednesday, September 8, to applause from the assembled firefighters. Mr. Panagrosso, 73, trained as a photographer with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was with PerkinElmer in Danbury for 20 years. He and his wife Mary make their home in the Hotchkissville section of Woodbury.