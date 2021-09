When other state resources were occupied, Gaston turned to citizen firefighters last year.Lorne Vaught was driving by the station when he read the sign and decided to volunteer. At times, the Gaston Rural Fire District has had a bank of 25 to 30 volunteers during Vaught's tenure. That was almost 15 years ago, though. Nowadays, the number of volunteers has dwindled to about half a dozen. That shortage puts the community at risk — especially during busy fire season, when other local and state crews are tied up elsewhere. "Life gets in the way. People get married, people get divorced,...

GASTON, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO