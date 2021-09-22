CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Region 15 BOE Considers Issues

 6 days ago

I would like to commend the Region 15 Board of Education in how they conducted themselves at their recent meeting and for their great work over the last few years. The demands to keep up with our kids’ education, activities and well-being can feel overwhelming. We need people that can do some of the heavy lifting in our decision-making process. Doctors, teachers and group leaders all contribute to raising, healthy, active and smart kids. We also need a Board of Education that will make sure our kids are safe and getting a great education.

